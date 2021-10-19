Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.65 billion, indicating 38.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. With the staffing industry reviving from the pandemic-induced blow, the company’s top line is expected to have benefited from increase in both Staffing and Protiviti revenues.

The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.4 per share, signaling more than 100% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these  have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) - free report >>

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) - free report >>

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings