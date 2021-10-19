We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hexcel (HXL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 62.5%. The bottom line also improved from a loss of 29 cents per share incurred in the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, the company posted GAAP earnings of 11 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 12 cents.
Total Sales
Net sales totaled $333.8 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353 million by 5.3%. However, the top line witnessed an improvement of 16.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $286.9 million.
Operational Update
Hexcel's gross margin for the third quarter was 19.8% compared with 4.7% in the prior-year period, driven by a favorable sales mix oriented toward carbon fiber combined with the benefits of prior cost reduction actions that reduced the overhead cost base.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 30.1%, whereas research and technology expenses for the third quarter of 2021 dropped 2.8% year over year.
The company’s adjusted operating income amounted to $23.6 million in the quarter against an adjusted operating loss of $21.8 million incurred in the year-ago period.
Segmental Performance
Commercial Aerospace: Net sales increased 29.8% year over year to $167.2 million. Strengthening narrowbody sales boosted this unit’s top-line performance.
Space and Defense: Net sales grew 1.5% year over year to $110.4 million. The improvement can be attributed to strength observed in F-35, CH-53K, civil helicopters in Europe and unmanned aerial vehicles in the United States.
Industrial: Net sales increased 14% year over year to $56.2 million, primarily driven by strong growth observed in automotive and recreation markets.
Financial Details
As of Sep 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $105.8 million compared with $103.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt totaled $876.4 million as of Sep 30, 2021, down from $925.5 million as of 2020-end.
At the end of third-quarter 2021, cash generated from operating activities was $64.2 million compared with $157 million in the prior year.
Hexcel’s adjusted free cash outflow at the end of third-quarter 2021 was $49.2 million compared with $109.2 million at the end of the prior-year period.
2021 Guidance
The company continues to withhold its financial guidance due to the market uncertainties arising from the global pandemic.
Zacks Rank
Hexcel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
