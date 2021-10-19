Tesla Poised to Beat on Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Buy

Electric carmaker Tesla Motors (
TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20 after market close. Let’s take a closer look at its fundamentals ahead of the earnings release.
Over the past three months, Tesla has been on a solid ride, having gained 35%, more than four times the industry’s average gain of 8.5%. The trend might continue given the higher chances of earnings beat and positive earnings revisions, which are generally a precursor to an earnings beat ahead of its Q3 report.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Earnings Whispers
Tesla has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an
Earnings ESP of +15.68%. According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. The electric carmaker saw positive earnings estimate revision of 10 cents over the past 30 days. Analysts increasing estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a good indicator for the stock. The earnings track is robust for the company, which delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.48%. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter indicates substantial year-over-year growth of 77.6% for earnings and 50.1% for revenues (see: all the Alternative Energy ETFs here).
Tesla has a top Growth Score of A and belongs to a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (in the
bottom 29%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the average target price is $687.63, with nearly 43% of the analysts giving a Strong Buy or a Buy rating ahead of the company’s earnings. While Tesla is poised for robust growth, its valuation remains high. The stock has a P/E ratio of 158.52 versus the industry average of 15.82. Strong Q3 Production
Earlier this month, Tesla reported another quarter of record deliveries, underscoring its strong growth amid the global automotive semiconductor shortage that is roiling car production across the globe.
The company delivered a record 241,300 (232,025 Model 3 and Y, and 9,275 Model S and X) vehicles. Deliveries were up 73% from the year-ago quarter and 20% from the prior quarter. This marked the sixth consecutive quarter-over-quarter gain. The electric carmaker produced 237,823 (228,882 Model 3 and Y, and 8,941 Model S and X) vehicles during the quarter (read: ETFs to Buy on Tesla Record Q3 Delivery Numbers). In China,demand is still recovering and EV competition is coming from all angles. Tesla’s ability to navigate these challenges in the third quarter is impressive. With this, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles so far this year and is on track to soundly beat last year's total of 499,550. ETFs to Watch
Given this, ETFs having the highest allocation to this luxury carmaker will be in focus going into its earnings announcement. These funds would be the potential movers if Tesla surprises the market.
Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF ( VCAR Quick Quote VCAR - Free Report) This is an actively managed ETF seeking concentrated exposure to the leader of autonomous driving technology and then enhancing the concentrated exposure with options. It is heavily exposed to the Tesla stock and Tesla call options at 25% share. The fund seeks to boost its performance during extreme moves in Tesla, charging investors 0.95% in annual fees. It has accumulated $1.8 million in its asset base while trades in an average daily volume of 1,000 shares (read: Chip Crunch Hit US Auto Sales in Q3: ETFs, Stocks in Focus). Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLY Quick Quote XLY - Free Report) This product offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It is the largest and most-popular product in this space, with AUM of $20.3 billion and an average daily volume of around 4.7 million shares. Holding 63 securities in its basket, Tesla takes the second spot with 16.4% of assets. The fund charges 12 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. ARK Industrial Innovation ETF ( ARKQ Quick Quote ARKQ - Free Report) This is an actively managed ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services as well as technological improvement and advancements in scientific research related to energy, automation and manufacturing, materials and transportation. This approach results in a basket of 46 stocks, with TSLA occupying the top spot with an 11.3% share. The product has accumulated $2.5 billion in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year. It trades in volume of 292,000 shares a day on average. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( ARKW Quick Quote ARKW - Free Report) This is an actively managed fund focusing on companies that are expected to benefit from the shift in technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services. The fund holds 48 stocks in its basket with Tesla occupying the top position at 10%. The ETF has amassed $5.2 billion in its asset base and charges 79 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 650,000 shares (read: Here's Why Internet ETFs Are Sizzling With Opportunities). ARK Innovation ETF ( ARKK Quick Quote ARKK - Free Report) This is an actively managed fund investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research. In total, the fund holds 51 securities in its basket with Tesla occupying the top position, accounting for a 10% share. The product has gathered $20.3 billion in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year from investors. It trades in a volume of 5.4 million shares per day on average. MicroSectors FANG+ ETN ( FNGS Quick Quote FNGS - Free Report) This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is an equal-dollar weighted index, designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 equal-weighted stocks in its basket with Tesla accounting for 10% share. The product has accumulated $76.5 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 32,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (read: Investors Return to ETFs: 5 Hot Picks of Last Week).
Image: Bigstock
Tesla Poised to Beat on Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Buy
Electric carmaker Tesla Motors (TSLA - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20 after market close. Let’s take a closer look at its fundamentals ahead of the earnings release.
Over the past three months, Tesla has been on a solid ride, having gained 35%, more than four times the industry’s average gain of 8.5%. The trend might continue given the higher chances of earnings beat and positive earnings revisions, which are generally a precursor to an earnings beat ahead of its Q3 report.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Earnings Whispers
Tesla has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an Earnings ESP of +15.68%. According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
The electric carmaker saw positive earnings estimate revision of 10 cents over the past 30 days. Analysts increasing estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a good indicator for the stock. The earnings track is robust for the company, which delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.48%. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter indicates substantial year-over-year growth of 77.6% for earnings and 50.1% for revenues (see: all the Alternative Energy ETFs here).
Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote
Tesla has a top Growth Score of A and belongs to a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (in the bottom 29%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the average target price is $687.63, with nearly 43% of the analysts giving a Strong Buy or a Buy rating ahead of the company’s earnings.
While Tesla is poised for robust growth, its valuation remains high. The stock has a P/E ratio of 158.52 versus the industry average of 15.82.
Strong Q3 Production
Earlier this month, Tesla reported another quarter of record deliveries, underscoring its strong growth amid the global automotive semiconductor shortage that is roiling car production across the globe.
The company delivered a record 241,300 (232,025 Model 3 and Y, and 9,275 Model S and X) vehicles. Deliveries were up 73% from the year-ago quarter and 20% from the prior quarter. This marked the sixth consecutive quarter-over-quarter gain. The electric carmaker produced 237,823 (228,882 Model 3 and Y, and 8,941 Model S and X) vehicles during the quarter (read: ETFs to Buy on Tesla Record Q3 Delivery Numbers).
In China,demand is still recovering and EV competition is coming from all angles. Tesla’s ability to navigate these challenges in the third quarter is impressive. With this, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles so far this year and is on track to soundly beat last year's total of 499,550.
ETFs to Watch
Given this, ETFs having the highest allocation to this luxury carmaker will be in focus going into its earnings announcement. These funds would be the potential movers if Tesla surprises the market.
Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR - Free Report)
This is an actively managed ETF seeking concentrated exposure to the leader of autonomous driving technology and then enhancing the concentrated exposure with options. It is heavily exposed to the Tesla stock and Tesla call options at 25% share. The fund seeks to boost its performance during extreme moves in Tesla, charging investors 0.95% in annual fees. It has accumulated $1.8 million in its asset base while trades in an average daily volume of 1,000 shares (read: Chip Crunch Hit US Auto Sales in Q3: ETFs, Stocks in Focus).
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY - Free Report)
This product offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It is the largest and most-popular product in this space, with AUM of $20.3 billion and an average daily volume of around 4.7 million shares. Holding 63 securities in its basket, Tesla takes the second spot with 16.4% of assets. The fund charges 12 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (ARKQ - Free Report)
This is an actively managed ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services as well as technological improvement and advancements in scientific research related to energy, automation and manufacturing, materials and transportation. This approach results in a basket of 46 stocks, with TSLA occupying the top spot with an 11.3% share. The product has accumulated $2.5 billion in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year. It trades in volume of 292,000 shares a day on average.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW - Free Report)
This is an actively managed fund focusing on companies that are expected to benefit from the shift in technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services. The fund holds 48 stocks in its basket with Tesla occupying the top position at 10%. The ETF has amassed $5.2 billion in its asset base and charges 79 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 650,000 shares (read: Here's Why Internet ETFs Are Sizzling With Opportunities).
ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report)
This is an actively managed fund investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research. In total, the fund holds 51 securities in its basket with Tesla occupying the top position, accounting for a 10% share. The product has gathered $20.3 billion in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year from investors. It trades in a volume of 5.4 million shares per day on average.
MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS - Free Report)
This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is an equal-dollar weighted index, designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 equal-weighted stocks in its basket with Tesla accounting for 10% share. The product has accumulated $76.5 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 32,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (read: Investors Return to ETFs: 5 Hot Picks of Last Week).