Sonos (SONO) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen.  Christmas is coming early, super early this year… its on December 25th as always, but the lack of goods at several stores due to the supply chain crunch means that you have to start shopping early.  Sonos (SONO - Free Report) is the maker high end speaker systems and they could see some pull forward in sales.  Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) is not to be confused with Brian’s eternal love of the Ohio State Buckeyes and their former coach Urban Meyer.  Brian notes that the downside in URBN is probably limited here so he likes the risk reward set up for that stock.


