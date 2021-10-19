Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Has Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 32.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ABG has gained about 45.53% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -5.53% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ABG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.48% so far this year, so ABG is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABG as it looks to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors