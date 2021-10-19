We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Asbury Automotive Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 32.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ABG has gained about 45.53% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -5.53% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, ABG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.48% so far this year, so ABG is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABG as it looks to continue its solid performance.