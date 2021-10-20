We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TechnipFMC (FTI) Closes Composite Pipe Maker Magma Global Buyout
TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) recently announced completing its purchase of Magma Global (Magma), the premier producer of composite pipe technology to assist in energy transition.
TechnipFMC first invested in Magma in 2018, hoping to build a revolutionary composite pipe solution for the traditional and new-energy industries by integrating its strong heritage in flexible pipe technology with Magma's superior composite capabilities.
Magma technology facilitates the production of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) from Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) polymer, which is extremely resistant to corrosive compounds, such as carbon dioxide. When coupled with TechnipFMC's flexible pipe technology, a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) is created, which will be used in Brazil's pre-salt fields.
PEEK TCP will be a major facilitator for both the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen transportation industries, especially in offshore applications as it will be manufactured by a completely automated robotic system.
TechnipFMC and Magma incorporate their time-honored synergies in developing and installing composite and flexible pipe. The company's knowledge of delivering complex integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) projects offshore combined with Magma's leadership position in composite technologies demonstrates its commitment to address the industry's most pressing challenges while upholding its sustainability goals.
Brief on the Company
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully-integrated technology solutions to the energy industry. The company, having descended from the January 2017 merger between Technip and FMC Technologies, is engaged in designing, producing and servicing technologically-sophisticated systems and products for subsea, onshore/offshore and surface projects.
