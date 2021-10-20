We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week
This is a big week for earnings with over 300 companies expected to report, including 72 members of the S&P 500 and the first of the FAANG stocks.
Out of all those large cap companies, which ones are must-sees this week?
These 5 companies have excellent earnings surprise track records during the pandemic and they’re in industries that will provide clues as to what is happening in the economy.
Can they beat again even with supply chain issues?
And will they talk about inflation on their conference calls?
1. Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years. Shares are trading near 5-year highs but are up just 9% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 26. Is valuation an issue?
2. Lithia Motors (LAD - Free Report) is an auto retailer who has beat 6 quarters in a row. Shares soared over the last 2 years, gaining 156% but are down 1% in the last 3 months on worries about low auto inventories when demand remains high. Is Wall Street getting the auto trade wrong?
3. Winnebago (WGO - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row as consumers have bought RVs during the pandemic. Shares are up 20% year-to-date even as the Street is concerned about supply chain issues and commodity and labor inflation. It’s cheap, however, with a forward P/E of just 8.9.
4. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares have been treading water since April, however, on the supply issues in the semiconductor industry, and are actually down 11% over the last 6 months after rallying in 2020. It has a PEG ratio of just 0.99, making it a rare stock that is both a value and a growth play.
5. Honeywell (HON - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. What a track record. Even in a global pandemic it was STILL meeting or beating. But shares have taken a break in 2021 from its 5-year rally and are up just 3.8% year-to-date. With a forward P/E of 27, is it simply too expensive to handle?