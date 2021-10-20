We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) closed at $134.60, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had lost 1.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMAT is projected to report earnings of $1.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.33 billion, up 35.07% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $23.27 billion, which would represent changes of +64.03% and +35.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMAT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. AMAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMAT has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.53, which means AMAT is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that AMAT has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.