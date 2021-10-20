We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $215.97, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 3.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 112.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.12 billion, up 21.11% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $72.38 billion, which would represent changes of +99.01% and +24.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.24% lower. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.