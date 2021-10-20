We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Visa (V - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $233.52, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had gained 4.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
V will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.48 billion, up 27.07% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. V currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, V is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.75, which means V is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.