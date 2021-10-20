We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $226.41, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 4.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
ETSY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ETSY to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $517.94 million, up 14.72% from the year-ago period.
ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.67% and +31.84%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ETSY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 77.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.07, which means ETSY is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 3.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.