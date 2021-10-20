Back to top

Company News for Oct 20, 2021

  • Synchrony Financial’s (SYF - Free Report) shares rose 2.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.
  • Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) jumped 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00.
  • Old National Bancorp’s (ONB - Free Report) shares surged 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 43 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.
  • Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) rose 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.

