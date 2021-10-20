Back to top

Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Walmart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 5.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, WMT has returned 0.37% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 4.85% on average. As we can see, Walmart is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.40% this year, meaning that WMT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

WMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


