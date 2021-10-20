We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $356.77, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 7.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.13%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 36.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.95 billion, up 29.12% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.11 per share and revenue of $18.81 billion, which would represent changes of +26.13% and +22.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, MA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.23.
Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.