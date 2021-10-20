We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $50, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 11.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.
ZIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.33 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +531.65% and +140.56%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher. ZIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ZIM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.77, which means ZIM is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.