We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Hot Earnings Charts
This is a big week for earnings with over 300 companies expected to report, including 72 members of the S&P 500 and the first of the FAANG stocks.
There are a lot of companies with strong earnings charts, but these 5 companies have the hottest charts this week.
Not only did they have big rallies in the last year, and are trading near 5-year highs, but they also have solid earnings surprise track records.
Can they keep the momentum even with supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and logistic challenges?
5 Hot Earnings Charts
1. Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) has beat 6 quarters in a row. Year-to-date the shares have gained 40%, outperforming the S&P 500. But are they having supply chain and labor issues heading into the holidays?
2. Pool Corporation (POOL - Free Report) has beat 9 quarters in a row, impressive. It’s last miss was in 2019. Pools, and outdoor products, have been red hot during the pandemic, but what is happening now? Shares are up “just” 22% year-to-date. Is there more gas left in the tank?
3. Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row and has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Shares have been on fire in 2021, gaining 118% year-to-date. Is it too hot to handle?
4. Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row and has a solid earnings surprise record since its IPO. It’s been one of the big social media winners in 2021, with shares up 55%, but yet the Street doesn’t pay it much attention. Is it a hidden gem?
5. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are near their all-time highs again, up 32% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 71. When will valuation matter? Or will it?