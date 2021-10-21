Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 21, 2021

  • NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NEE - Free Report) shares rose 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents.
  • Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) jumped 3.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
  • Popular, Inc.’s (BPOP - Free Report) shares surged 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.
  • Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) rose nearly 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $11.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.82.

