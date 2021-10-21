We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Genuine Parts (GPC) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Ups '21 View
Genuine Parts Company (GPC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, up 15% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. Higher-than-expected revenues and profits across both Automotive and Industrial Parts segments resulted in this outperformance.
This Atlanta-based automotive replacement parts supplier reported net sales of $4,818.8 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,697 million. The top-line figure is also higher than the year-ago quarter’s $4,370 million. The upside resulted from 7.6% growth in comparable sales, 0.9% forex gains and a 1.8% benefit from acquisitions.
Segmental Performance
The Automotive segment’s net sales — accounting for 66% of the firm’s total revenues — totaled $3,204.5 million for the reported quarter, up 8.2% year over year on the back of comps growth, favorable forex translations and acquisition benefits. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,132 million. The segment’s comparable sales rose 4.8% year over year for the third quarter. The operating profit increased 5.6% year over year to $281.2 million and topped the consensus mark of $263 million as well.
The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales grew 14.5% from the year-ago quarter to $1,614.3 million on comps growth, forex gains and buyout synergies. Revenues from the segment also beat the consensus estimate of $1,578 million. The segment’s comparable sales climbed 13.4% during the reported quarter. The operating profit jumped 31.9% from the prior-year quarter to $165.8 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $134 million.
Financial Tidbits
Genuine Parts — which shares space with LKQ Corporation (LKQ - Free Report) , Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) and SPX Corporation (SPXC - Free Report) in the same industry — had cash and cash equivalents worth $919.1 million as of Sep 30, 2021. The long-term debt decreased to $2,432.5 million from the $2,700.6 million recorded in the year-ago period. Free cash flow for the reported quarter totaled $255.6 million.
Guidance Raised
Genuine Parts — which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) — raised the 2021 guidance. The company now projects revenues from the automotive and industrial sales to witness a year-over-year uptick of 14-15% and 10-11%, up from the prior guided range of 11-13% and 6-8%, respectively. The full-year adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $6.60-$6.65, higher than the prior forecast of $6.20-$6.35. The operating cash flow forecast remains unchanged in the range of $1.2-$1.4 billion. Free cash flow is now projected in the band of $950 million to $1.15 billion, up from the previous forecast of $900 million to $1.1 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.