TD SYNNEX (SNX) to Offer Qumu's Enterprise Video Platform
TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) recently entered into a distribution agreement with Minneapolis-based leading enterprise video solution provider, Qumu Corporation (QUMU - Free Report) , to provide Qumu’s enterprise-grade cloud video platform to its network of over 150,000 resellers.
With this deal, TD SYNNEX’s distribution resellers will be able to offer a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based enterprise video platform, which will aid organizations in communicating and collaborating with partners, employees and customers more easily.
Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform will help enterprises create and produce videos from any source on any device. Based on a single system, this platform stores and manages videos engaging offline and live audiences with on-brand web and mobile experiences.
Additionally, the video engagement platform will help generate actionable insights through network performance and user engagement analysis. All these factors, in turn, will make TD SYNNEX part of Qumu’s enhanced global channel program.
This latest initiative will enable Qumu to strengthen its presence further in the growing enterprise video industry. The enterprise video industry has been witnessing a surge in video streaming adoption due to the increasing number of Internet users among remote workers worldwide.
TD SYNNEX has been benefiting from consecutive contract wins of late. It has recently signed a strategic distribution agreement with the network security and automation solutions provider, EfficientIP, under which it provides EfficientIP’s DDI and DNS Security solutions to its partner community of traditional value-added resellers, managed service providers, and system integrators. This deal expands the company’s technology portfolio, while reinforcing EfficientIP’s position in the DDI market.
Prior to that, in October, the company launched a virtual demo lab called World of Inspiration for visualizing and collaborating on multi-vendor solutions within authentic environments.
Earlier in the same month, it signed a distribution agreement with the leading security compliance solution provider, Tugboat Logic, to leverage security compliance and assurance SaaS platform.
In September, it partnered with the global cloud security leader, Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) , to leverage security solutions from Zscaler’s leading Zero Trust Exchange platform.
Before that, the newly-formed entity signed an agreement with a leading Israeli software provider, Indeni, in a bid to utilize automated network security solutions. It has also signed a distribution contract with Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) to provide cybersecurity solutions to its India & SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation)-based customers.
