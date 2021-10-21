We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Comstock Resources (CRK) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Comstock Resources (CRK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Comstock Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 258 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 24.75% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CRK has returned 120.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 40.87% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Comstock Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, CRK belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 116.23% so far this year, so CRK is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track CRK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.