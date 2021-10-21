We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Marathon Digital Holdings is one of 276 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 11.98% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MARA has returned 408.33% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 19.41%. This shows that Marathon Digital Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, MARA belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 133 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.73% so far this year, meaning that MARA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track MARA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.