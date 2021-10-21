NextEra Energy Partners, LP ( NEP Quick Quote NEP - Free Report) reported earnings of 24 cents per unit for third-quarter 2021, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 62.5%. The figure also declined 68.4% from the year-ago earnings of 76 cents per unit. Revenues
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss
Highlights of the Release
Financial Condition
Distribution Update
Guidance
Zacks Rank
NextEra Energy Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
