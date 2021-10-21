In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>
WEX Inc. (WEX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>
WEX Inc. (WEX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Xerox (XRX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation’s (XRX - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, delivering an earnings surprise of 31.7%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.83 billion, indicating growth of 3.5% from the year-ago actual figure. Growth in equipment and post-sale revenues is expected to have benefited the top line in the quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at 43 cents, indicating 10.4% year-over-year decline. Lower FUJIFILM Business Innovation royalty revenues, lower government subsidies, and higher freight and delivery costs are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Xerox has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% and Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Xerox Holdings Corporation price-eps-surprise | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
WEX (WEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.