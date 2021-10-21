Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xerox (XRX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s (XRX - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, delivering an earnings surprise of 31.7%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.83 billion, indicating growth of 3.5% from the year-ago actual figure. Growth in equipment and post-sale revenues is expected to have benefited the top line in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 43 cents, indicating 10.4% year-over-year decline. Lower FUJIFILM Business Innovation royalty revenues, lower government subsidies, and higher freight and delivery costs are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% and Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and EPS Surprise Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-eps-surprise | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WEX (WEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>

WEX Inc. (WEX) - free report >>

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings industrial-products