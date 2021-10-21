We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed at $38.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 2.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
ANF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ANF to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $891.06 million, up 8.71% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion, which would represent changes of +702.74% and +20.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ANF is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note ANF's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.42.
Meanwhile, ANF's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ANF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.