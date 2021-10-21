We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1,583.94, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 14.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MELI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MELI is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 353.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.84 billion, up 64.87% from the prior-year quarter.
MELI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3525% and +75.96%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MELI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. MELI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MELI has a Forward P/E ratio of 585.41 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 56.94.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
