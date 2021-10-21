Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) closed at $20.99, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.

SOFI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SOFI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 119.05% lower. SOFI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SOFI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


