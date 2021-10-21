We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FNF Group (FNF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FNF Group (FNF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 9.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
FNF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, up 17.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.36 billion, up 12.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.91% and +22.04%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher within the past month. FNF is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.42, which means FNF is trading at a discount to the group.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.