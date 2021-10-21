We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) closed at $41.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.77% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
HOOD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HOOD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 116.83% higher within the past month. HOOD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, HOOD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.27, so we one might conclude that HOOD is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.