Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $42.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
MOS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, up 608.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.83 billion, up 60.82% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $12.48 billion, which would represent changes of +490.59% and +43.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.14% higher within the past month. MOS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, MOS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.
It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.