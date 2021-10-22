The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Netflix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wells Fargo and Novartis

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 22, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) , Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) , Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC - Free Report) and Novartis AG (NVS - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Netflix and Thermo Fisher
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet, Netflix and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year to date period (+61.5% vs. +23.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that focus on innovation, strategic acquisitions and a robust Android OS are likely to continue generating strong cash flows for the company.
Alphabet's robust cloud division is also aiding its revenue growth. A deepening focus on the wearables category and growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other major positives. Growing litigation issues, possible escalation in costs, and currency headwinds are some of the major headwinds for Alphabet though.
(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)
Netflix shares have gained +26.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +6.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that a growing subscriber base, focus on originals across various genres and languages, rapid international expansion and partnerships with telcos are key catalysts for Netflix’s growth.
Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. It is dominating the streaming space on the back of heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized as well as foreign-language content. Stiff competition from major players in the streaming space, a leveraged balance sheet, and high streaming obligation are key concerns for the company though.
(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)
Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +14.5% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +5.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been expanding its inorganic growth profile on the back of a spree of takeovers.
Thermo Fisher delivered a strong performance in the second quarter on the back of steady growth in Base business. Robust life sciences space, steady economic activity and strong pandemic response resulted in end market growth in the period. A slowdown in COVID-19 testing demand during the second quarter, foreign currency fluctuations and stiff competition continue to weigh on its margins though.
(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Wells Fargo and Novartis.
