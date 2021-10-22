We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for CACI International's (CACI) Q1 Earnings?
CACI International (CACI - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 27.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, indicating an improvement of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.01 per share, suggesting a significant decline of 9.3% year over year.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.4%.
Factors to Note
CACI’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance is likely to have benefited from its large pipeline of government projects.
Additionally, as of Jun 30, 2021, its total backlog was $24.2 billion. These back-to-back wins have been acting as key catalysts for the company.
Increasing organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion might have favored CACI’s fiscal first-quarter performance. On its last earnings conference call, the company had stated that it continues to expect accelerating organic revenue growth and margin expansion throughout fiscal 2022.
However, the company’s first-quarter performance might have been hurt due to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. During the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call, CACI stated that it anticipates a higher-than-normal sequential decline of 1% to 3% in first-quarter revenues due to the timing of material buys, Afghanistan drawdown and timing of some technology sales.
Nonetheless, the fixed price contracts, which drove margins last year, are likely to have contributed to the first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance as well.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CACI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CACI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.43%.
