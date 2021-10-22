Carlisle Companies Incorporated ( CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s adjusted earnings were $2.99 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by 9.5%. The bottom line increased 54.1% on a year-over-year basis supported by higher sales, partially offset by a rise in corporate expense. Inside the Headlines
Carlisle (CSL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company’s adjusted earnings were $2.99 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by 9.5%. The bottom line increased 54.1% on a year-over-year basis supported by higher sales, partially offset by a rise in corporate expense.
Inside the Headlines
In the reported quarter, Carlisle’s revenues came in at $1,315.6 million, up 24.5% year over year. This increase was attributable to 19.4% rise in organic revenues, 4.8% benefit from acquired assets and a positive impact of 0.3% from changes in foreign exchange rates.
The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,259 million by 4.5%.
The company reports results under three segments — Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (“CIT”) and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (“CFT”). The quarterly segmental results are briefly discussed below.
Revenues from CCM totaled $1,065.8 million, increasing 29.4% year over year. It represented 81% of the company’s revenues. Organic revenues grew 23.3% on the back of strong demand for U.S. commercial roofing, the Henry acquisition, and strength across all product lines.
CIT revenues, representing 13.6% of total revenues, were $178.7 million, up 6.1% year over year. The increase was driven by 5.2% growth in organic revenues on account of a rise in orders from aerospace and medical customers.
CFT revenues, representing 5.4% of total revenues, were $71.1 million, up 9.4% year over year. Organic revenues increased 6.3% on account of strength in its businesses in China and Europe, and solid price realization.
Operating Margin Details
In the reported quarter, Carlisle’s cost of sales increased 27.7% to $944 million. It represented 71.8% of net sales compared with 69.9% a year ago.
Selling and administrative expenses increased 25.9% to $192.6 million. It represented 14.6% of net sales compared with 14.5% in the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $12.8 million, up 11.3%.
Operating income was $166.5 million, up 7.6% year over year while margin contracted 190 basis points to 12.7%. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 3% in August 2021. In September, the company completed the acquisition of California-based Henry Company for $1.575 billion in cash.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the third quarter, Carlisle had cash and cash equivalents of $295.6 million compared with $713.3 million at the end of previous quarter. Long-term debt (including current portion) was $2,926.4 million, up from $2,081.6 million sequentially.
In the first nine months of 2021, the company generated net cash of $283.9 million from operating activities compared with $440.2 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2021, the company rewarded shareholders with a dividend payout of $84.2 million. Amount spent on buying back shares totaled $290.6 million, down 15%.
Outlook
In 2021, Carlisle expects revenue growth in the mid-20% range for the CCM segment, driven by strength across U.S. commercial roofing market and the Henry acquisition. The CIT segment is expected to decline in the mid-single digit range while the CFT segment is likely to witness revenue growth in mid-teens on the back of strength in markets.
