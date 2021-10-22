We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alcoa (AA) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Alcoa (AA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alcoa is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 40.08% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AA has moved about 116.88% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 12.48%. This shows that Alcoa is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, AA belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.81% so far this year, so AA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AA as it looks to continue its solid performance.