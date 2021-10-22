We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hibbett (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Hibbett is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 26.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that HIBB has returned about 80.94% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -4.14% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Hibbett is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.51% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better in this area.
HIBB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.