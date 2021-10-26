We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
SONY Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?
Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 49%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 170.9%, on average.
The Japan-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of sales growth in the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) and Music segments. Also, positive momentum in the Game & Network Services (G&NS) and Pictures segments is likely to have aided the performance.
The EP&S segment is expected to have benefited from an increase in sales of televisions and digital cameras with an improvement in the product mix. The Music segment is likely to have gained from a rise in sales of recorded music and visual media and platform.
The G&NS segment is expected to have benefited from an increase in sales of hardware and peripheral devices. The Pictures segment is likely to have gained from a rise in sales for media networks with higher advertising and subscription revenues and sales for motion pictures. These factors are expected to have positively impacted Sony’s top line in the quarter.
For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $21,958 million, which indicates growth of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.53, which suggests a decline of 55.9%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Sony. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Sony’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.42% as the former is pegged at $1.56 and the latter at $1.53.
Sony Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Sony Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sony Corporation Quote
Zacks Rank: Sony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
