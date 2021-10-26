Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) provides integrated solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN - Free Report) provides water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Root, Inc. (ROOT - Free Report) provides insurance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


