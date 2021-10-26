We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) provides integrated solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Lindsay Corporation (LNN - Free Report) provides water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Root, Inc. (ROOT - Free Report) provides insurance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
