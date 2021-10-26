We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Kroger (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Kroger (KR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
The Kroger is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 8.11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that KR has returned about 26.67% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.96%. This means that The Kroger is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, KR is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.95% so far this year, so KR is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on KR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.