We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Olin (OLN) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Olin (OLN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Olin is one of 252 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLN's full-year earnings has moved 28.37% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, OLN has moved about 129.64% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 9.11% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Olin is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, OLN belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.32% so far this year, meaning that OLN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on OLN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.