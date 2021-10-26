We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Range Resources (RRC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RRC and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
Range Resources is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RRC's full-year earnings has moved 40.24% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, RRC has moved about 267.91% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 38.82%. This shows that Range Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, RRC belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 115.05% so far this year, so RRC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
RRC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.