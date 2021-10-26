We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
UnitedHealth Group is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH's full-year earnings has moved 0.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, UNH has gained about 28.08% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.82%. This means that UnitedHealth Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, UNH is a member of the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.30% so far this year, meaning that UNH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to UNH as it looks to continue its solid performance.