Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Packaging Corp. (PKG) Could Be a Great Choice

Read MoreHide Full Article

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Packaging Corp. In Focus

Packaging Corp. (PKG - Free Report) is headquartered in Lake Forest, and is in the Industrial Products sector. The stock has seen a price change of -2.84% since the start of the year. The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products is paying out a dividend of $1 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.99% compared to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry's yield of 2.01% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.35%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4 is up 18.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Packaging Corp. has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.80%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Packaging Corp.'s payout ratio is 58%, which means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, PKG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $8.45 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 46.19%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, PKG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) - free report >>

Published in

dividend dividend-stocks dividend-yield high-growth income-investor