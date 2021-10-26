Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Why Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Riverview Bancorp in Focus

Based in Vancouver, Riverview Bancorp (RVSB - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 42.59%. The holding company for Riverview Community Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.05 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.93% compared to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield of 2.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.35%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.22 is up 10% from last year. In the past five-year period, Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 25.71%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Riverview Bancorp's current payout ratio is 29%. This means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, RVSB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $0.88 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 87.23%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, RVSB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) - free report >>

Published in

dividend dividend-stocks dividend-yield high-growth income-investor