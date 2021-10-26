We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Bank Of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bank Of Montreal is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 906 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bank Of Montreal's full-year earnings has moved 4.02% higher in the past quarter. This is a sign of the company’s improving earnings outlook.
Based on the latest available data, Bank Of Montreal has gained about 44.02% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 25.38%. As we can see, Bank Of Montreal is performing better than its sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Associated BancCorp (ASB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 32.67% year to date.
For Associated BancCorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.39% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bank Of Montreal belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 65 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.45% so far this year, so BMO is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Associated BancCorp is part of the Banks - Midwest industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has gained 21.09% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bank Of Montreal and Associated BancCorp as they could maintain their solid performance.