Here's How FEMSA (FMX) is Positioned Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ( FMX Quick Quote FMX - Free Report) or FEMSA is slated to report third-quarter 2021 earnings on Oct 28. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings of 88 cents per share suggests 114.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved up 33.3% in the past seven days. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.79 billion, indicating growth of 18.4% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 54.3%.
FEMSA has been witnessing momentum, owing to improved consumption patterns and strong business momentum, resulting from the easing of restrictions across most markets. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for all products categories, including thirst, hunger and the occasional treat, which is likely to have aided growth across all segments in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. Its focus on offering customers more options to make contactless purchases by intensifying digital and technology-driven initiatives across operations has been aiding the digital performance. The company’s Coca-Cola FEMSA has been leading the way with its omni-channel business, while FEMSA Comercio has been progressing with the adoption of digital initiatives. Within its OXXO store chains, the company is anticipated to have witnessed gains from investments in digital offerings, loyalty programs and fintech platforms. The company is also expected to have benefitted from growth via its acquisition strategy. It has been on track to expand in the U.S. specialized distribution industry through the acquisitions of two businesses. The acquisitions are expected to have contributed to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. However, we cannot ignore the headwinds arising from supply-chain disruptions and the rise in COVID-19 Delta cases in many markets. The uneven trends across markets are likely to have continued hurting the company’s earnings in the third quarter. Escalating industry-wide freight costs and an increase in other input costs are also expected to have weighed on the third-quarter performance. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FEMSA this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. FEMSA has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Stocks Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat
Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
The Coca-Cola Company ( KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Corteva, Inc. ( CTVA Quick Quote CTVA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL Quick Quote EL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.
