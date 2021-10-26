We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Can EOG Resources (EOG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this oil and gas company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For EOG Resources, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.
The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:
12 Month EPS
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $1.96 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +355.81%.
Over the last 30 days, eight estimates have moved higher for EOG Resources compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 23.09%.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $7.89 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +440.41%.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, seven estimates have moved up for EOG Resources versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 7.17% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, EOG Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on EOG Resources because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 17.8% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.