Here's How VICI Properties (VICI) is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI Quick Quote VICI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, after the bell. The company’s quarterly results will likely display growth in both revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based experiential REIT that owns portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations delivered a surprise of 2.13% in terms of FFO per share. Results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers. In the last four quarters, the company exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions, met in another and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 0.60%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Note
VICI Properties owns portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. The company has made concerted efforts to grow its portfolio accretively and teaming up with the best-in-class tenants. Such efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter under review. However, the pandemic’s adverse impact on the tenant’s business and in turn, the company’s business and financial performance cannot be bypassed.
During the third quarter, the company announced the $17.2-billion strategic acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC. The move will create America’s largest owner of experiential real estate with an enterprise value of roughly $45 billion. It substantially diversifies tenant base as well as enhances portfolio quality, size and scale.The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Moreover, during the third quarter, VICI Properties entered into lease agreement with The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians related to Caesars Southern Indiana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter revenues is pegged at $374.73 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. Income from sales-type and direct financing leases is currently pegged at $293 million, indicating an increase from the prior quarter’s $291 million and the year-ago quarter’s $270 million. Income from lease financing receivables and loans is presently pinned at $70 million, unchanged sequentially and up from the year-ago period’s $53 million. Revenues from golf operations are estimated at $6.98 million, down from the prior quarter’s $8.29 million but up from the year-ago quarter’s $5.64 million. Prior to the quarterly earnings release, there is lack of any solid catalyst to become optimistic on the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the July-September quarter’s FFO per share remained changed at 45 cents over the past month. However, it suggests a 4.65% year-over-year improvement. Here is what our quantitative model predicts:
Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat in terms of FFO per share for VICI Properties this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of a FFO beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. VICI Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -1.48%. Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks in the REIT sector that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter:
Public Storage ( PSA Quick Quote PSA - Free Report) , scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. ( DLR Quick Quote DLR - Free Report) , slated to release quarterly numbers on Oct 26, has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. Ventas Inc. ( VTR Quick Quote VTR - Free Report) , scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov 5, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
Image: Bigstock
Here's How VICI Properties (VICI) is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, after the bell. The company’s quarterly results will likely display growth in both revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.
In the last reported quarter, this New York-based experiential REIT that owns portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations delivered a surprise of 2.13% in terms of FFO per share. Results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers.
In the last four quarters, the company exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions, met in another and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 0.60%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:
VICI Properties Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
VICI Properties Inc. price-eps-surprise | VICI Properties Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Note
VICI Properties owns portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. The company has made concerted efforts to grow its portfolio accretively and teaming up with the best-in-class tenants. Such efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter under review. However, the pandemic’s adverse impact on the tenant’s business and in turn, the company’s business and financial performance cannot be bypassed.
During the third quarter, the company announced the $17.2-billion strategic acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC. The move will create America’s largest owner of experiential real estate with an enterprise value of roughly $45 billion. It substantially diversifies tenant base as well as enhances portfolio quality, size and scale.The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
Moreover, during the third quarter, VICI Properties entered into lease agreement with The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians related to Caesars Southern Indiana.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter revenues is pegged at $374.73 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 10.3%.
Income from sales-type and direct financing leases is currently pegged at $293 million, indicating an increase from the prior quarter’s $291 million and the year-ago quarter’s $270 million.
Income from lease financing receivables and loans is presently pinned at $70 million, unchanged sequentially and up from the year-ago period’s $53 million.
Revenues from golf operations are estimated at $6.98 million, down from the prior quarter’s $8.29 million but up from the year-ago quarter’s $5.64 million.
Prior to the quarterly earnings release, there is lack of any solid catalyst to become optimistic on the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the July-September quarter’s FFO per share remained changed at 45 cents over the past month. However, it suggests a 4.65% year-over-year improvement.
Here is what our quantitative model predicts:
Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat in terms of FFO per share for VICI Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of a FFO beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
VICI Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -1.48%.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks in the REIT sector that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter:
Public Storage (PSA - Free Report) , scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR - Free Report) , slated to release quarterly numbers on Oct 26, has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
Ventas Inc. (VTR - Free Report) , scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov 5, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.