Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up roughly 42.7% from its 52-week low price of $110.76/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

SCHG in Focus

SCHG provides exposure to the growth stocks of the large-cap segment with key holdings in information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary and healthcare. The product charges 4 basis points in fees (see: all the Large Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The growth space of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given that the S&P 500 hit new all-time highs. The latest rally can be attributed to better-than-expected Q3 corporate earnings. Total earnings for the 117 S&P 500 members that have reported so far are up 46.2% from the same period last year on 16.3% higher revenues, with 85.5% beating EPS estimates and 73.5% beating revenue estimates. In particular, growth stocks are leading the rally as these tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e. a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SCHG has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


