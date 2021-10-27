We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up roughly 42.7% from its 52-week low price of $110.76/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
SCHG in Focus
SCHG provides exposure to the growth stocks of the large-cap segment with key holdings in information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary and healthcare. The product charges 4 basis points in fees (see: all the Large Cap Growth ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The growth space of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given that the S&P 500 hit new all-time highs. The latest rally can be attributed to better-than-expected Q3 corporate earnings. Total earnings for the 117 S&P 500 members that have reported so far are up 46.2% from the same period last year on 16.3% higher revenues, with 85.5% beating EPS estimates and 73.5% beating revenue estimates. In particular, growth stocks are leading the rally as these tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e. a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SCHG has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.