Daqo New Energy (DQ) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Daqo New Energy (DQ - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DQ broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

DQ has rallied 37.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests DQ could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider DQ's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting DQ on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


