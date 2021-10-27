We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Expeditors (EXPD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 26.4%.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for Expeditors this earnings season:
Factors to Note
The coronavirus-induced cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) increased the usage of charters to meet customers’ needs. This is expected to have boosted Airfreight Services’ revenues, as has been the case over the past few quarters. With this segment being the primary revenue generator, Expeditors’ top line is likely to have benefited substantially.
However, escalating operating expenses across all segments might have hurt Expeditors’ bottom line. Additionally, challenges pertaining to logistics, induced by coronavirus-led woes, might have weighed on the company’s third-quarter performance.
Earnings Whispers
The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expeditors this time around. This is because the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Expeditors has an earnings ESP of -3.19% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.62, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67.
Zacks Rank: Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Highlights of Q2 Earnings
Expeditors' second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.84 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 and also surged 68.8% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher revenues. The top line rose 39.9% year over year to $3,609.1 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,524.7 million.
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) , Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) and Ryder System (R - Free Report) as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Schneider National has an Earnings ESP of +2.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company will report third-quarter results on Oct 28.
Old Dominion has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will report third-quarter results on Oct 27.
Ryder has an Earnings ESP of +4.73% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company will release third-quarter 2021 financial numbers on Oct 27.