Has Oxford Industries (OXM) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Oxford Industries (OXM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OXM and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Oxford Industries is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OXM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXM's full-year earnings has moved 30.93% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, OXM has moved about 39.78% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 4.95% on average. This shows that Oxford Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, OXM belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.44% so far this year, so OXM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
OXM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.